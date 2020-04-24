Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 8,299 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.64. 428,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,881. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

