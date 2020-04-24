Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Cfra reduced their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of XLNX traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,319. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 25.07%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

