Suncor Energy (SU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$30.00.

4/15/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$30.00.

4/2/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

4/2/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

3/30/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/25/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$24.00.

3/20/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$50.00 to C$25.00.

3/19/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

3/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$31.00.

3/12/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$33.00.

3/10/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00.

3/4/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.57.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.