SunTrust Banks Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $16.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 13,590,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.17. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

