SunTrust Banks Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $38.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 52,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $0. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

