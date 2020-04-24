SVB Leerink Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

BSX stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,785,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.