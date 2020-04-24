Swarm City (SWT) Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 53.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $224,804.58 and approximately $436.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02580265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00212687 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

