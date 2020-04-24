SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver Buys 10,000 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Developments Ltd Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00.

SNX stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $12,932,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

