Tap (XTP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $262,920.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $64.18 million and approximately $262,920.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.14 or 0.04441696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00065050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037124 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009337 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

