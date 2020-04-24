Targa Resources (TRGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently:

4/21/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

4/14/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/30/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/27/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/24/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $15.00.

3/16/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/13/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/28/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TRGP stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Get Targa Resources Corp alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.