Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $107.78. 5,416,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63. Target has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

