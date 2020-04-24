TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $1,279.31. 1,639,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,000. The company has a market cap of $868.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

