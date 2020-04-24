Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRP stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

