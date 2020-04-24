Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$64.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.24.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.