Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report sales of $141.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.64 million. Teekay Lng Partners reported sales of $143.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $567.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.81 million to $572.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.63 million, with estimates ranging from $564.89 million to $568.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 171,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

