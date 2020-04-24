TenX Reaches Market Cap of $5.58 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Cobinhood and OKEx. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02580265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00212687 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,676,962 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, COSS, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Bit-Z, Liqui, BitBay, Gate.io, Coinrail, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Neraex, Bithumb, BigONE, Livecoin, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

