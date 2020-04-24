Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.64% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $705.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.35 and its 200-day moving average is $491.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

