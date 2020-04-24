The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,168,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

