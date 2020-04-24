Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

