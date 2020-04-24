Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

ABBV traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

