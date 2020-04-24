THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $18.74 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $196,208.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

