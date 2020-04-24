Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $33,269.23

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $33,269.23 and $44,130.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00591940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006614 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

