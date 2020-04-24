ThoreCoin Price Reaches $1,462.87 on Top Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $1,462.87 or 0.19396510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $23,662.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.