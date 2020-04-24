ThoreNext Market Cap Reaches $36.38 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00022272 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and approximately $5,598.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

