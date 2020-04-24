Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.93. 4,414,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

