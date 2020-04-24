Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $58.72. 3,678,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,939. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.