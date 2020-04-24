Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 4,012,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

