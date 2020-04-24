Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 173.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

