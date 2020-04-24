Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 156.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 175,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,806,327 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

