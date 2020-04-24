Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $141.63. 4,403,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

