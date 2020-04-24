Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

MA stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.76. 3,824,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

