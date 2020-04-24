Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 594,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,277. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

