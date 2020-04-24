TigerCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.16 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 1% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $396,493.76 and approximately $4.16 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.02173816 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00276302 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

