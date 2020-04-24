Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

