Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.25-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25 to $4.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKR opened at $34.02 on Friday. Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

