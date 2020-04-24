Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight Capital raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$29.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.

TXG stock traded up C$1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.44. 723,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.7452331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

