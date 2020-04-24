Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. Tractor Supply posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

