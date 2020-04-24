Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $110.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $6.90 on Friday, hitting $101.98. 3,138,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,670. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,680,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.