Traders Buy Large Volume of Pluristem Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,105 call options.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTI stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 4,818,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.