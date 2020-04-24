Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,043 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical volume of 264 put options.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. 327,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,172. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

