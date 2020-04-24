Travelers Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 2,113,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.