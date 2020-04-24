Travelers Companies (TRV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) recently:

4/22/2020 – Travelers Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Travelers Companies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $142.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Travelers Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/6/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, rising debt level results in higher interest expenses, which, in turn, weigh on margin expansion.”

3/11/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Travelers Companies’ earnings of $3.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 by 2.8% and improved 55.9% year over year. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in earnings.”

Travelers Companies stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

