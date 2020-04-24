Trias (TRY) Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.