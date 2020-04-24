Tripadvisor (TRIP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

4/21/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Tripadvisor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Tripadvisor is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.52 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,282 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tripadvisor by 117.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,383 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 50.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,768 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

