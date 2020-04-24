TrueUSD (TUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $547.07 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $131.55 million and $547.07 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitso, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02580265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00212687 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 131,085,199 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kuna, Koinex, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Bitso, HBUS, Bittrex, WazirX, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

