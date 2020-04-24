TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $121,802.98 and $285.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006051 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018956 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.02193923 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

