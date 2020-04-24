U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

