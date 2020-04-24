Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $4,646,100.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

