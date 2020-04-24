Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $4,873,900.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $4,646,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

UBER stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

