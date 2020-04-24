UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $837,718.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $837,718.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.46 or 0.04449181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

